Germany: Driver who killed two to be grilled

Mannheim: Investigators on Tuesday will question a driver who allegedly rammed a car into a crowd in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, killing two people and injuring 11.

Andreas Stenger, head of the State Criminal Police Office, told German news agency dpa that police hope the interview with the perpetrator will

lead to information about a motive for Monday’s attack. Mourners, including Sara Stefini, left flowers in the city’s center Tuesday to honour the victims. “It’s where I live, the centre of my life,” a tearful Stefini said.

The suspect is a 40-year-old German man from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate who was detained and is in a hospital after being injured, State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl of Baden-Wurttemberg, which includes Mannheim, said on Monday. Strobl said that “as far as the specific motivation of the crime is concerned, we have no indication of an extremist or religious background at the moment.”