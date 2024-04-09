Germany denies complicity in Gaza genocide at UN court

The Hague: Germany on Tuesday strongly rejected a case brought by Nicaragua at the United Nations’ top court accusing Berlin of facilitating breaches

of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law by providing arms and other support to Israel in its deadly assault on Gaza.

“The minute we look closely, Nicaragua’s accusations fall apart,” Christian Tams, a member of Germany’s legal team, told the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice.

On Monday, Nicaragua urged judges to order a halt to German military aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin’s support enables acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza. The head of Germany’s legal team, Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, said Nicaragua’s claims “have no basis in fact or law.

They are dependent on an ssessment of conduct by Israel, not a party to these proceedings.” Preliminary hearings held on Monday and Tuesday are focused solely on Nicaragua’s request for so-called provisional measures, including a court order for

Berlin to halt military and other aid to Israel and reinstate funding to the UN aid agency in Gaza. Tams said that Germany had licensed only four exports of weapons of war to Israel since October, “three of which concern test or practiceequipment.”