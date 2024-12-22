German police: 4 women, boy were killed in Christmas market attack

Magdeburg: More details emerged Sunday about those killed when a man drove a car at speed through a Christmas market in Germany, while mourners continued to place flowers and other tributes at the site of the attack.

Police in Magdeburg, the central city where the attack took place on Friday evening, said that the victims were four women ranging in age from 45 to 75, as well as a 9-year-old boy they had spoken of a day earlier. Authorities said 200 people were injured, including 41 in serious condition.

They were being treated in multiple hospitals in Magdeburg, which is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin, and beyond. Authorities have identified the suspect in the Magdeburg attack as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006.