German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

Kyiv: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday just weeks after he was criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Zelenskyy signalled Friday that an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control could end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine.

Scholz’s visit comes ahead of an early German election expected in February. As the campaign gets under way, Scholz has pointed to Germany’s status as Ukraine’s second-biggest supplier while also highlighting his “prudence” in working to prevent the war escalating and refusing to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles. Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military deliveries this month totalling 650 million euros.

“I would like to make clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe,” he said.