Georgia: 5 soldiers shot before arrest made at Army’s Fort Stewart

Savannah: Five soldiers were shot Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, leading to a lockdown at the Army base before the shooter was arrested, officials said.

The conditions of the soldiers and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, nor was the identity of the shooter.

The Army said it’s investigating.

The injured were treated and then moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, base officials said in a Facebook post, adding there’s no threat to the community.

Law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 11 am Wednesday. The shooter was arrested at 11:35 am, officials said.agencies