Gaza’s Nasser Hospital condemns move by MSF to suspend most services

Cairo: One of Gaza’s last functioning large hospitals condemned the move by an international organisation to pull out of operations over concerns about armed men, claiming on Sunday that the hospital had installed civil police for security. The move comes as at least 10 Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli military in Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its acronym MSF, said in a statement Saturday that all its noncritical medical operations at Nasser Hospital were suspended due to security breaches that posed “serious” threats to its teams and patients.

MSF said there had been an increase in patients and staff seeing armed men in parts of the compound since the US-brokered October ceasefire was reached. Nasser Hospital said Sunday that the increase in armed men was due to a civilian police presence aimed at protecting patients and staff and said MSF’s “allegations are factually incorrect, irresponsible, and pose a serious risk to a protected civilian medical facility.”

Nasser Hospital one of few functioning hospitals left in Gaza

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis is one of the territory’s few functioning hospitals. Hundreds of patients and war-wounded have been treated there daily, and the facility was a hub for Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in exchange for Israeli hostages as part of the current ceasefire deal.

“MSF teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable acts including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons,” the organisation said.

The suspension occurred in January but was only recently announced. agencies