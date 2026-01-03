Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens

Deir Al Balah: A grandmother and her 5-year-old grandson burned to death in Gaza when their tent caught fire, as thousands of Palestinians battle harrowing winter conditions in flimsy makeshift housing and the humanitarian crisis deepens.

The nylon tent in Yarmouk caught fire Thursday night from cooking, a neighbour said.

As 2026 begins, the shaky 12-week-old ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has largely ended large-scale Israeli bombardment of Gaza. But Palestinians are still being killed almost daily by Israeli fire, and the humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating.

Over the past weeks, cold winter rains have repeatedly lashed the sprawling tent cities, causing flooding, turning Gaza’s dirt roads into mud and causing buildings damaged in Israeli bombardment to collapse. UNICEF says at least six children have now died of weather-related causes, including a 4-year-old who died in a building collapse. At least three children have died of hypothermia, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Aid groups say not enough shelter materials are getting into Gaza during the truce. Figures recently released by Israel’s military suggest it hasn’t met the ceasefire stipulation of allowing 600 trucks of aid into Gaza a day, though Israel disputes that finding. There is also concern that Israel’s recent suspension of more than three dozen international aid groups from operating in Gaza will make it even harder to get supplies like tents in.

Palestinians have long called for mobile homes and caravans to be allowed in to protect them against living in impractical and worn-out tents. In Yarmouk, people live in nylon tents near a garbage dump.

Ashraf al-Suwair said he woke up to the sound of screaming as his neighbours shouted “fire! fire!” He said the nylon is like fuel, easy to ignite. “We need a good place that suits the people and the children of Gaza, instead of burning to death,” he said.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, expressed concern about Gaza’s deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The situation has been “compounded by the continued lack of sufficient humanitarian access, acute shortages of essential life-saving supplies, and the slow pace of the entry of essential materials,” said the joint statement.

Meanwhile, Israel continues operating in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ media office said Israel carried out wide-scale raids across the territory, including Ramallah and Hebron. Nearly 50 people were detained. Israel’s military said there were arrests made of people “involved in

terrorist activity.”