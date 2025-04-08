Gaza scribe dies of wounds

Jerusalem: A Palestinian photojournalist who was wounded in an Israeli strike on a media tent outside of a hospital has died.

Ahmed Mansour suffered severe burns in the strike early Monday, according to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The strike killed two other people, including another journalist, and wounded another five reporters.

The Israeli military said the target of the strike was a man it described as a Hamas militant posing as a journalist. He was among those who were wounded. Israel also struck tents on the edge of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, wounding three people, according to the hospital. Israel has vowed to keep escalating military pressure until Hamas releases the remaining hostages.