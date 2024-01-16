Gaza is not there anymore, warns Qatari Premier

Jerusalem: Qatar’s prime minister warned on Tuesday of the massive destruction inflicted by Israel’s offensive on Gaza and criticised the Israeli defense minister’s rejection of a cease-fire in the battered enclave.

The war, sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel, has also triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the United Nations.

More than 100 days into the conflict, Palestinian authorities say the death toll in the coastal territory has passed 24,000. In Israel, Hamas’ October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage by the militants. agencies