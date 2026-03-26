G7 meets amid Ukraine, Iran wars & US uncertainty

VAUX-DE-CERNAY: Foreign ministers from the world’s leading Western democracies meet in France this week against the backdrop of wars ​in Iran and Ukraine, economic uncertainty, and mounting unease over an increasingly unpredictable U.S. foreign policy.

The two-day gathering at the restored 12th-century ‌Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Paris, brings together ministers from the G7 – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. – alongside the European Union.The grouping, which first met as six in nearby Rambouillet 50 years ago, traditionally approached its core economic and geopolitical challenges with a broad consensus.

That cohesion ​has frayed since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency in 2025.

Allies and adversaries alike have ​spent the past year scrambling to respond to abrupt U.S. policy shifts, from tariffs to Ukraine, and now the Middle East conflict, which European diplomats and officials say lacks clear objectives or an exit strategy.

France’s army chief on Wednesday bemoaned Washington’s ​unpredictability, saying it was impacting allies’ interests and security.

“The U.S. attitude is an element of destabilisation of the international system for all players, ​not only for members of the G7, but also for China, (and) for many, many countries in the world,” said Thomas Gomart, director of the Paris-based French Institute of International Relations.

A top priority for Washington’s partners will be a debriefing from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will attend the meeting’s ​second day on Friday. Officials said allies are hoping to get greater clarity on the U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran and on whether any meaningful ‌diplomatic channel exists to

end the conflict.