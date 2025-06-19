G7 leaders fail to reach ambitious joint agreements on key issues

Kananaskis: Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Iran conflict but failed to reach major agreements on those and many other top issues - closing a summit that was forced to try and show how the wealthy nations’ club might still shape global policy despite the early departure of US President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan were joined during Tuesday’s final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

“We need support from allies and I’m here,” Zelenskyy said, before adding, “We are ready for the peace negotiations, unconditional ceasefire. I think it’s very important. But for this, we need pressure.”

The remaining leaders agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardize global access to critical minerals.

They also pledged to limit the downsides of artificial intelligence on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the potential of the “technological revolution.”

There was consensus on other issues, but though the summit was meant to showcase unity on top global concerns, no joint statement on the conflict in Ukraine was released.

Zelenskyy had been set to meet with Trump while world leaders were gathering in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis, but that was scrapped. The U.S. also previously signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources.

A senior Canadian official who briefed reporters at the summit said the U.S. opposed a joint statement on Ukraine amid its efforts to promote negotiations with Russia.

The official said it only became clear during the summit’s first day on Monday that there wouldn’t be a joint statement - though other attendees suggested no consensus agreement was seriously on the table. Emily Williams, a spokeswoman for the prime minister, later retracted the briefing statement and said “no proposed statement regarding Ukraine was distributed to other leaders.”

In Trump’s absence, the remaining six leaders held an extensive session on Ukraine. Lacking unanimity, individual leaders also met with Zelenskyy to reassure him of their support.

The summit also was largely overshadowed by a showdown over Iran’s nuclear program that could escalate. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran, and Iran has hit back with missiles and drones.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against the U.S. and other powers pushing for regime change in Iran, suggesting it could destabilize the greater Middle East.

“I believe the greatest mistake today would be to pursue regime change in Iran through military means, as that would lead to chaos,”

Macron said.