G7 Countries Support India's G20 Presidency; Reiterates Commitments Towards Equitable World

The G-7 countries on Monday came out in support of India's presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated its commitments towards an equitable world.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.

"Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly addressing both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world," leaders of G-7 countries said in a joint statement.

"As we look to the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima under the Japanese Presidency, and in our support to the Indian G20 Presidency, we stand strong, united and absolutely committed to rebuilding a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all," the statement further added.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Prime Minister Modi said said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, he said.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

On Monday, Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries highlighted on progress of their cooperation under Germany's Presidency to jointly address global challenges at a time of severe geopolitical crisis and critical moment for the world economy.

The group was joined by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This year in the face of Russia's illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, we stood more united than ever, together with Ukraine and in unwavering commitment to our shared values, the rules-based multilateral order and international cooperation," said the joint statement.

Reaffirming their unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian war of aggression for as long as it takes, the G-7 leaders condemned Russia's continuous inhumane and brutal attacks targeting critical infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities, and cities across Ukraine.

"We are determined to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs, will continue to support Ukraine's civilian resilience, and will further enhance our efforts on this during the international conference to be held in Paris on December 13," it said.

"Russia's war of aggression must end. To date, we have not seen evidence that Russia is committed to sustainable peace efforts. Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine. We welcome and support President Zelenskyy's initiative for a just peace," G-7 leaders said.

Accelerating their contributions to the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) to make their global partners a better offer on sustainable, inclusive, climate-resilient, and quality infrastructure investment, G-7 nations welcomed the progress on the Just Energy Transitions Partnerships (JETP) with South Africa and Indonesia as flagship projects for multilateral cooperation, just energy transition and sustainable investment and look forward to swiftly concluding negotiations on a JETP with Vietnam, as well as to making further progress with India and Senegal.

"We will intensify our cooperation within a PGII working group to deliver on our joint ambition to mobilise up to 600 billion dollars by 2027, and on JETPs, we will coordinate through the JETP working group," it said.