G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency

Washington: Leaders of the G7 countries have backed India's G20 presidency and pledged to jointly address major systemic challenges and immediate crises while reiterating commitments towards an equitable world.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terrorism, climate change and the pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.

"Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly address both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world," the grouping said in the joint statement.

"As we look to the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima under the Japanese Presidency, and in our support to the Indian G20 Presidency, we stand strong, united and absolutely committed to rebuilding a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all," the statement added.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA.