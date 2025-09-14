Funeral set for Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas

Houston: The funeral for Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager who was beheaded in Dallas earlier this week, is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas.

Cremation will follow the service.

A fundraiser launched to support Nagamallaiah’s wife, Nisha, and their 18-year-old son, Gaurav — who witnessed the attack — has raised over USD 257,324 to assist with funeral expenses and Gaurav’s college education.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history who was released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba refused to accept his deportation due to his criminal record.

Dallas Police confirmed the murder was recorded on motel CCTV cameras; however, the footage has not been officially released amid reports that it may have leaked unofficially. Multiple stakeholders manage the motel’s surveillance system.

The case has reignited debates over immigration policies and public safety.

Congressman Ro Khanna condemned the killing, tweeting, “The brutal murder of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah is a tragedy that calls for justice and a thorough review of immigration enforcement policies that failed to prevent this.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy expressed condolences and emphasized border security, tweeting, “My condolences to the family of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah. This horrific crime must strengthen our resolve to secure our borders and reform immigration to protect all communities.”

Later, Khanna and Ramaswamy clashed on social media over immigration and racial history. Khanna noted, “Black Americans paved the way for the 1965 Immigration Act — which allowed both our families to come to America.” Ramaswamy responded, “All three of us are kids of immigrants and owe gratitude to America, not to a racial group.”

Congressman Lance Gooden also reacted, stating, “Khanna’s suggestion that Indian Americans owe a debt to African Americans undermines American values and divides the nation rather than fostering unity.”

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin cited the case as highlighting enforcement gaps, noting the suspect was released due to complications with deportation.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely monitoring the case and providing support. Consul General D.C. Manjunath said, “We remain in close contact with the family and local authorities to offer all necessary assistance.”

The Indian-American community expressed grief and solidarity. Gitesh Desai, president of non-profit SEWA International’s Dallas chapter, said, “This crime has devastated our community. We are offering all possible support to the grieving family.”

Indiaspora and the Hindu American Foundation also condemned the brutality, emphasizing the need for safety and dignity for all.

Cobos-Martinez remains jailed without bail, awaiting trial.