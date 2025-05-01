From Tokyo to Los Angeles, workers observe May Day with marches, demonstrations

Tokyo: People across Asia kicked off May Day celebrations with big marches and protests, many of which focused on US President Donald Trump’s policies and fears of global economic uncertainty.

The holiday, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, marks the struggles and achievements of workers and the labour movement. Thousands of people are expected to attend rallies and marches across the US, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Across multiple countries, Trump’s agenda was cited as a source of concern. In the United States, organisers said their message this year focused on fighting Trump’s approach targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

In Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te referenced new US tariffs under Trump as he promoted a proposed spending bill aimed at stabilizing the job market and supporting livelihoods.

In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries.

In Japan, some said his policies hung over the day like a shadow, with one truck in the Tokyo march featuring a doll that resembled Trump. There, participants’ demands were wide-ranging and included higher wages, gender equality, health care, reduced military spending and disaster relief for earthquake victims. They also demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognised,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he worried about rising prices for imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

“Workers unite! Workers of the world! May Day!” the crowds shouted, punctuating each exclamation with “banzai!”

In Manila, thousands of Filipino workers marched near the presidential palace, where police blocked access with barricades. Protesters demanded higher wages and stronger protections for local jobs and businesses. In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto greeted thousands of workers who cheered him in Jakarta’s National

Monument Park.