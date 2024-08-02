Fresh protests erupt in B’desh demanding justice for 200 dead

Dhaka: More protests were taking place in Bangladesh on Friday against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government to demand justice for more than 200 people killed in last month’s violent demonstrations despite reforms announced in the job quota system which prompted weeks of protests. Over 2,000 protesters gathered in parts of the capital Dhaka, some shouting “down with the autocrat” and chanting justice for the victims as police officers circled around them.

Police clashed with dozens of students in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood while security officials fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse the stone-throwing protesters. It marked the latest round of demonstrations against Hasina, whose government has been roiled by student protests that show no immediate signs of dying down yet.

Analysts say that what began as a peaceful demonstration by students against a quota system that allocated government jobs has morphed into a bloody and extraordinary rebellion against Hasina, whose 15-year-long dominance over the country is now being tested like never before.

Since the violence erupted on July 15, protests have become a major crisis for the 76-year-old, who retained power for a fourth consecutive term in January amid an election boycotted by her main opponents, making the result a near certainty even before votes were counted.

Authorities shut off the internet and enforced a shoot-on-sight curfew to tackle violent demonstrations. Schools and universities remain closed.

Deaths of protesters shook Bangladesh, as videos on social media showed violent clashes between security forces and students.