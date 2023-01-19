French team begins probe into Yeti Airlines plane crash

experts from France, which is in Nepal to help the government investigate the crash of Yeti Airlines’ aircraft with 72 people on board, on Wednesday began its probe and visited the accident site in the resort city of Pokhara, officials said.

The nine-member team is enquiring with the airlines’ staff and concerned authorities in Pokhara to understand details of the ATR-72 aircraft crash, which has left 71 people dead, including five Indians, according to the Yeti Airlines official.

The aircraft that took off from Kathmandu at 10:30 am crashed into Seti river gorge on Sunday, killing all 4 crew members and 68 passengers. One person on board the aircraft is still missing. The Nepal government has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the crash. The probe panel headed by former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire has been asked to investigate the accident and submit its report within 45 days. The ATR-72 is a twin-engine turboprop, short-haul regional airliner.agencies