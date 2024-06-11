French Oppn parties on the left and right seek alliances

Nice : Empowered by a stunning triumph at the European elections, France’s far-right National Rally on Tuesday hit the national campaign trail running with its star leader, Jordan Bardella, promising supporters “the largest possible majority” at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties on the left and the right have been scrambling to form alliances and field candidates in the snap national elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a crushing defeat by the far right in the European Union vote on Sunday. While sharp differences between parties on both sides of the political spectrum remain, prominent figures calling for a united front in both camps appear to have one thing in common: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron.

Despite their divisions, left-wing parties agreed late Monday to form a new alliance that includes the Greens, the Socialists, the Communists and the far-left France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Melenchon. Leaders have not agreed on who will head the new coalition nor on its program.

In light of the European polls, politicians on the left are focused on closing ranks to prevent a win for the National Rally that could result in the French far right leading a government for the first time since World War II. For now they have also vowed not to join forces with Macron’s

centrists.