French aircraft carrier stages combat drills with Filipinos

Manila: France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier *Charles de Gaulle* and warships arrived in the Philippines after joint drills with Filipino forces in the South China Sea, including anti-submarine and aerial combat training. The visit highlights France’s commitment to regional security amid tensions over China’s expansive territorial claims.

France and the Philippines are strengthening military ties, with talks on a defence pact underway. China opposes foreign military presence in the disputed waters, recently clashing with Australian forces. The Philippines has similar agreements with the US, Australia, and Japan, reinforcing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid growing geopolitical tensions with Beijing.