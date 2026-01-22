France’s Navy intercepts a tanker in Mediterranean sailing from Russia
Paris: France’s Navy, working with intelligence provided by the United Kingdom, on Thursday intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that travelled from Russia, in a mission targeting the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet, officials said.
French maritime authorities for the Mediterranean said the ship, the Grinch, is suspected of operating with a false flag.
The French Navy is escorting the ship to port for more checks, the statement said.
