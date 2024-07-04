France’s govt spokesperson attacked on campaign trail

Paris: In the final stretch before a high-stakes French legislative election on July 7, several candidates have reported being attacked on the campaign trail, including government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot.

Thevenot, a candidate for the centrist Ensemble alliance led by President Emmanuel Macron, her deputy and a party activist were putting up election posters near Paris on Wednesday night when a group attacked them, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on the social media platform X.