France sends jets to Poland in signal to Moscow not to escalate

Warsaw: France said Friday it’s deploying fighter jets to Poland and the UK announced fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s oil revenues and war machine as Europe’s first, measured steps to Russia’s drone incursion into Poland aimed to send a signal to Moscow that any further aggression won’t go unchecked. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would deploy three advanced Rafale fighter jets to help protect Poland’s airspace and NATO’s eastern flank to fulfill a commitment he made to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He said the deployment was discussed with both NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia’s growing intimidation,” Macron posted on X.

Britain’s new sanctions include bans on 70 vessels that the UK says is part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that transports Russian oil in defiance of sanctions already in place.

Some 30 individuals and companies have also been sanctioned for their part in supplying Russia with electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components.