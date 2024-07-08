France: Polls end with no clear majority

Paris: In a dramatic move reflecting the deepening political crisis in France, President Emmanuel Macron refused the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, asking him to remain in office temporarily. This decision comes after Sunday’s chaotic election results left the French government in a state of limbo, with no clear majority in the National Assembly.

French voters splintered the legislature across the left, centre, and far right, leaving no faction near the majority needed to govern. The election, which Macron had hoped would bring clarity, instead underscored the country’s deep divisions less than three weeks before the Paris Olympics, when France will be under intense global scrutiny.

France’s main share index dipped at the market’s opening but quickly recovered, suggesting relief that neither the far right nor the leftist coalition secured an outright victory.

Prime Minister Attal had offered his resignation Monday morning, but Macron, who appointed him just seven months ago, requested he stay on “to ensure the stability of the country.” Attal had expressed disagreement with Macron’s decision to call the snap elections, which resulted in a fragmented parliament.

Macron’s top political allies convened with Attal at the presidential palace as newly elected and returning lawmakers prepared to negotiate at the National Assembly.

The political deadlock poses risks not only for France but for Europe’s economic stability and the broader geopolitical landscape, including the war in Ukraine. Despite the uncertainty, some European leaders expressed relief at the results.

“In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,” tweeted former European Union Council head and current Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Official results released early Monday confirmed that all three main political blocs fell short of the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly. The leftist New Popular Front secured just over 180 seats, Macron’s centrist alliance more than 160, and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally over 140 seats—still a significant increase from their previous high of 89 seats in 2022.

In his resignation statement, Attal criticised Macron’s decision to dissolve the outgoing National Assembly, where the president’s centrist alliance was the largest group, albeit without an absolute majority. Instead of consolidating support, millions of voters used the election to express discontent with issues like inflation, crime, immigration, and Macron’s governance style.

The New Popular Front’s leaders urged Macron to let them form a government, proposing policies to reverse many of his reforms and increase public spending. However, internal disagreements make it unclear who could lead such a coalition without alienating key allies.

“We need someone who offers consensus,” said Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party within the leftist coalition.

Macron warned that the left’s economic program, which includes significant public spending financed by wealth taxes and increased taxes on high earners, could be financially disastrous for France.

Despite the turmoil, leftist supporters celebrated in Paris’s Republique plaza as the results were announced. Marielle Castry, a medical secretary, described a sense of collective relief and joy among commuters as they received the news.

The political landscape’s shift also saw the far right gaining ground, though voters largely prioritised preventing their rise to power by backing other candidates in the runoff.

“Disappointed, disappointed,” said far-right supporter Luc Doumont. “But happy to see our progression. For the past few years, we’ve been doing better.” National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, poised for a fourth presidential run in 2027, framed the election results as groundwork for future victory. The campaign was marred by racism, antisemitism, and Russian disinformation, with over 50 candidates reporting physical attacks—highly unusual for France.

France, unlike other European nations, lacks a tradition of coalition governments, making the formation of a new government particularly challenging in this fractured political environment.