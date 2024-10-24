France, other nations pledge aid package to support Lebanon at Paris conference

Paris: France’s foreign minister said an international conference for Lebanon raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500, and deepened an economic crisis.

Jean-Noel Barrot said: “We have collectively raised $800 million in humanitarian aid and $200 million for the security forces, that’s about $1 billion,” in his closing speech at the Paris conference, which gathered over 70 nations and international organisations.

“We’re up to the challenge,” Barrot said. The United States pledged to provide about $300 million, he said. French President Emmanuel Macron had called on participants to bring “massive aid” to support the country, as France promised $100 million.

The United Nations had previously estimated the urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon to be $426 million.

Germany pledged a total of 96 million euros in humanitarian aid to both Lebanon and neighbouring Syria, also deeply affected by escalating violence in the Middle East. Italy announced this week an additional 10 million euros for Lebanon. However, experts warn that delivering aid could be challenging as Lebanon’s growing dependence on informal and cash economy increases lack of transparency and corruption risks. The Paris conference also aimed at coordinating international support to strengthen Lebanon’s armed forces.

Such a deal could see Hezbollah withdraw its forces from the border. This support to the Lebanese military includes “helping with health care, fuel, small equipment, but also supporting the plan to recruit at least 6,000 additional soldiers and to enable the deployment of at least 8,000 additional soldiers in the south,” Macron said.