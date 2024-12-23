France observes day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido

Paris: France marked a day of mourning Monday for victims of Cyclone Chido, which devastated its poorest territory, Mayotte, over a week ago.

The cyclone was the most destructive to hit Mayotte in 90 years and caused extensive damage to the island off Africa’s east coast. At least 35 deaths have been reported, with around 2,500 injured.

The actual toll is likely much higher due to the widespread destruction, precarious living conditions for a large migrant population and others and the Muslim practice of burying the dead within 24 hours.

Locals said many victims had stayed home, not believing the storm would be so severe.

In an informal neighbourhood near Mayotte’s capital, Zaharia Youssouf sat in her damaged home, remembering her last conversation with her husband, Baco Houmadi. She had sought refuge in a shelter while

Houmadi, who had heart problems, stayed behind with their son.

“I called him three times,” she said. “The first time I asked if he was OK. The second time he told me that he and our son had eaten. The third call, I said,

Sweetie, can you cook for me, because there are bananas and fish at home?’ He said, I’m not cooking for you.’ After that, I couldn’t reach him.”

Houmadi’s brother-in-law, Saandi Mbae, was with him when he died.