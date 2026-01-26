France honours fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

Paris: A senior French government official said on Monday the memory of the French soldiers who died in Afghanistan should not be tarnished following US President Donald Trump’s false assertion that troops from non-US NATO countries avoided the front line during that war.

Alice Rufo, the minister delegate at the Defence Ministry, laid a wreath at a monument in downtown Paris dedicated to those who died for France in overseas operations. Speaking to reporters, Rufo said the ceremony had not been planned until the weekend, adding that it was crucial to show that “we do not accept that their memory be insulted.”

In October 2001, nearly a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, the US led an international coalition in Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida. Alongside the US were troops from dozens of countries, including from NATO, whose mutual-defence mandate had been triggered for the first time after the attacks on New York and Washington.