France, Germany join forces against migration

Tunis: Ministers from Germany and France tasked with regulating migration are joining forces to try to curb deaths on dangerous routes across the Mediterranean Sea, travelling on Sunday for talks with the president and their counterpart in Tunisia, a major North African stepping stone for migrants trying to reach Europe at risk of their lives.

The two-day trip by the German and French interior ministers, Nancy Faeser and G rald Darmanin, follows what is feared to be the deadliest migrant shipwreck in years in the

Mediterranean the capsizing last week of a fishing vessel packed with men, women and children trying to reach Italy from Libya, Tunisia’s neighbour.

More than 500 migrants are presumed to have drowned in the sinking Wednesday off the southern coast of Greece that renewed criticism of Europe’s years long failure to prevent migration tragedies.

The UN migration agency said it could be the second-deadliest migrant shipwreck recorded after the April 2015 capsizing of another vessel on the Libya-Italy route that killed an estimated 1,100 people.

A statement from the German minister’s office about her trip with Darmanin said: “We want to create legal migration routes in order to remove the basis for the inhumane business of smugglers.

We want the human rights of refugees to be protected and the terrible deaths on the Mediterranean to stop.”