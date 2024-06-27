MillenniumPost
Home > World > France bans extreme-right and radical Islamic groups
World

France bans extreme-right and radical Islamic groups

BY Agencies26 Jun 2024 7:06 PM GMT

Paris: France’s government on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of extreme right and radical Muslim groups, four days before the first round of high-stakes legislative elections that may see a surge in support for political extremes.

Snap national elections called by pro-business moderate President Emmanuel Macron have plunged the country into a hasty and disorderly electoral race. Immigration, France’s retirement age and taxes emerged as top points of contention as the prime minister and two potential challengers for his job held a televised debate Tuesday night.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Wednesday that the government ordered the dissolution of multiple extreme-right and “radical Islamist’’ groups. A series of decrees announcing the shutdown cited the risk of violence. The groups affected include the GUD, a group known for violence and antisemitism whose members have provided support for far-right political leader Marine Le Pen in the past.

Le Pen’s National Rally party is leading all polls ahead of the two-round elections June 30 and July 7, and Macron’s centrist alliance is lagging badly. However, the outcome remains highly uncertain due to the complex, two-stage voting system and potential political alliances.

In the TV debate, young and fast-rising National Rally president Jordan Bardella renewed his proposal to abolish free health care for foreigners and toughen regulations around the acquisition of French nationality.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X