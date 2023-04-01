MillenniumPost
Four Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack along Iran border

BY Agencies1 April 2023 5:39 PM GMT

Karachi: At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on Saturday in a terror attack along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Kech district, according to the military’s media wing.

“On April 1, 2023, a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of

Pakistani security forces along the Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, district Kech,” an Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The ISPR said that “necessary contact” with the Iranian side was being made for “effective action against terrorists” on their territory and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack and paid tribute to those killed.

