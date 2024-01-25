Four Indians die in mass drowning at Australia’s Philip Island

Melbourne: Four Indians, including three women, on a family day out were killed when they drowned at an unpatrolled beach in Australia in the worst tragedy in the state of Victoria in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Phillip Island, Victoria and a close relative, who was devastated on Thursday, confirmed the names of the victims to the Australian media.

The four were identified as Jagjeet Singh Anand, a 23-year-old man; students Suhani Anand

and Kirti Bedi, both 20-year-old women; and Reema Sondhi, a 43-year-old Indian national who was visiting her family in Australia.

The three younger victims lived in Clyde.

Anand, a Melbourne-based nurse, was a permanent resident in Australia. Bedi and Suhani were on student visas. Sondhi, who was from Punjab, arrived in Australia two weeks ago for a holiday.

All four are believed to be related, news.com.au website reported.