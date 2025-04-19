Four dead in ‘horrible’ Italian cable car crash

ROME: Four people died and one suffered life-threatening injuries after a cable car crashed to the ground near Naples in southern Italy on Thursday, mountain rescue services and firefighters said.

The accident happened on the cable car service between the town of Castellammare di Stabia and Monte Faito, a scenic peak offering views of the Mount Vesuvius volcano and the Bay of Naples, around 45 km (28 miles) south-east of the city. The car fell after a supporting cable snapped.

One of the four people killed was a cable car operator from a nearby town, Italian media said, citing local officials. The others were two British and one Israeli tourist,.

A second Israeli tourist was in stable but critical condition, the Naples hospital treating him said on Friday. “An unimaginable tragedy. Horrible,” said Umberto De Gregorio, chairman of the EAV public transport company which runs the cable car service.