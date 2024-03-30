Former South African prez Zuma debarred from general elections

Johannesburg: Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been disqualified as a candidate in South Africa’s general elections scheduled for May 29 due to his criminal record, the Electoral Commission said on Friday. Zuma, who was recalled by his own African National Congress in February 2018 for refusing to step down, was sentenced to 15 months in jail in 2021 by highest judicial body in SA, the Constitutional Court after he earlier walked out of hearings at Commission of Enquiry into State Capture.

