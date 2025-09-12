Former SL Prez Rajapaksa to leave official mansion

Colombo: Mahinda Rajapaksa is set to leave his official residence on Thursday, a day after the enactment of a new Act of Parliament stripped the privileges of former presidents.

Rajapaksa’s residence is located in the posh Colombo residential area of Cinnamon Gardens.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who will turn 80 in November, has been occupying the official residence since 2015. He was president from 2005 to 2015. He was also the prime minister from 2004 to 2005 and again from 2019 to 2022.

“He (Mahinda Rajapaksa) will leave for his house at Tangalle this afternoon”, an aide confirmed.