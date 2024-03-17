Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has sought high treason proceedings against officials who allegedly stole his party’s mandate in the February general elections and allowed the rival PML-N and the PPP to form a coalition government.

Khan’s remarks came as he spoke to reporters on Saturday after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which his wife Bushra Bibi, aide Farah Gogi and property tycoon Malik Riaz are also implicated.

The February 8 elections in Pakistan were marred by the allegations of vote rigging.

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.