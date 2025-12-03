Former Honduras Prez Hernandez freed after Trump pardon

Tegucigalpa: Former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, sentenced last year to 45 years in prison for his role in helping drug traffickers move hundreds of tons of cocaine to the United States, was released from prison following a pardon from President Donald Trump, his wife announced Tuesday.

The US Bureau of Prisons inmate website showed that Hernandez was released from US

Penitentiary, Hazelton, in West Virginia, on Monday, and a spokesperson for

the bureau on Tuesday confirmed his release.

His wife Ana Garcia thanked Trump for pardoning Hernandez via the social platform X early Tuesday.

“After almost four years of pain, of waiting and difficult challenges, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez RETURNED to being a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump,” Garcia’s post said. agencies