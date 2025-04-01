‘Former B’desh PM Khaleda Zia likely to return in mid-April’

Dhaka: Former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health condition has improved and she is likely to return to Bangladesh from London in mid-April, a party leader said, according to a media report on Monday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Zia, 79, will return home in mid-April but it is still not certain.

The BNP leader also said Zia’s health condition has improved in London, where she is celebrating Eid with her family.

“Eid is being celebrated there today (Sunday). She is celebrating this Eid with her family after eight years,” he was quoted as saying.

This marks Zia’s third Eid celebration in London, following her stays during the 2017 and 2015 Eid events. Meanwhile, speaking to United News of Bangladesh from London, her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP is now mentally strong and in stable health.