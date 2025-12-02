Former B’desh PM Khaleda Zia ‘extremely unwell’

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia is “extremely unwell” and she has been placed on ventilation, with both local and international medical specialists overseeing her treatment, her party leaders said on Monday.

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

Four days later, the three-time prime minister was shifted to the coronary care unit. Her condition has deteriorated, and she was put on ventilation, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net.