Flurry of drone strikes hits Russia as TV, radio are hacked

Kyiv: Regional officials in southern and western Russia reported a string of drone attacks near the border with Ukraine and deep inside the country that caused no casualties, but provoked a security stir Tuesday, as the war with Kyiv stretched into its second year.

The hacking of Russian television channels and radio stations, and the temporary closure of airspace around St. Petersburg’s airport, fed suspicion that Kyiv could be behind the disruption.

Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately claim responsibility for the attacks, but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for previous strikes and sabotage.