Floodwater from heavy rain kills 2 in North Carolina

Spring Hope: Two people were found dead in central North Carolina after they and a police officer trying to save them were swept away in rushing floodwaters, authorities said Wednesday.

Another cluster of storms was dumping rain on the region Thursday, a day after a 24-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were found dead when flooding on a section of highway receded, according to police in the town of Spring Hope.

Some communities had been under flash flood warnings and advisories

Wednesday while as much as 127 millimetres of rain fell in parts of the Raleigh and Durham areas.

The woman and man, both from the small town of Louisburg, had been trapped in a vehicle that was pushed into a ditch filled with about 6 feet of fast-moving floodwater, police said.

The woman was climbing out of the roof when she fell into the water and an officer jumped in to save her, police said.agencies