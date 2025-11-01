Floods kill 13 in Vietnam as rescue operations push forward

Hanoi: Rescue operations intensified on Friday across central Vietnam as floodwaters receded after days of record rain and deadly landslides that left at least 13 people dead, 11 missing, and tens of thousands displaced.

The receding waters allowed rescue teams to reach previously cut-off communities, and nearly 26,000 residents have been evacuated from flooded or landslide-prone areas.

The government deployed helicopters and troops to deliver food, medicine and other supplies while working to repair homes, clear debris, and prevent disease.

Roads, power lines and schools are being restored, and emergency rice aid is set for distribution by Saturday.

The country’s North–South railway, a key transport route linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, reopened early Friday after being cut off for three days. Hundreds of workers laboured overnight to repair damaged sections and stabilise the tracks.