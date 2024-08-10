Flooding restricts aid to areas of Sudan facing famine: UN

Cairo: The United Nations refugee agency said Friday that flood conditions in Sudan have hindered the delivery of aid to areas where

many are already facing hunger and famine, including to a camp in North Darfur for those who have fled ongoing fighting.

In a statement, the agency said at least 11,000 people in the country, many of them already displaced, have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding.

Much of the country has descended into a humanitarian crisis since

fighting began over a year ago between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.