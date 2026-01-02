Flash floods in Afghanistan kill at least 17 people: Official

Kabul: The season’s first heavy rains and snowfall ended a prolonged dry spell but triggered flash floods in several areas of Afghanistan, killing at least 17 people and injuring 11 others, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority said on Thursday.

The severe weather also disrupted daily life across central, northern, southern, and western regions, according to Mohammad Yousaf Hammad, who is spokesman for Afghanistan National Disaster Management

Authority.

He said the floods also damaged infrastructure in the affected districts, killed livestock, and affected 1,800 families, worsening conditions in already vulnerable urban and rural communities.

Hammad said the agency has sent assessment teams to the worst-affected areas, with surveys ongoing to determine further needs.