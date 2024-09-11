Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam’s storm toll rises to 155 dead

Hanoi: A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 155 on Wednesday.

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said the torrent of water gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

Only about a dozen are known so far to have survived. Rescuers have recovered 30 bodies and are continuing the search for about 65 others. The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath has climbed to 155.