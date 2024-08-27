Five more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Five more murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina taking the total number of cases filed against the Awami League leader to 71, a media report said on Tuesday.

Four of the new cases were filed in Dhaka and one in Rajshahi against the 76-year-old deposed former prime minister, several former ministers and police officials, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

In the first case, Hasina and 48 others were booked for the death of one Dulal alias Selim in the city’s Jatrabari area on August 3 during mass protests.

The victim’s brother Mostafa Kamal filed the case against the Awami League president and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary Obaidul

Quader, former Awami League lawmakers Shamim Osman and Ramesh Chandra are among the accused, The Daily Star said.

In the second case, Hasina along with 21 others was booked on the charge of killing one Mansur Miah, a machine operator of Buriganga Filling Station at Basila of Mohammadpur on July 19.

In the third case, Hasina and 91 others were sued for the death of one Miraz Hossain at Sanarpar in the city’s Demra area on August 5.