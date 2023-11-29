Five journalists shot in one day in Mexico

Prosecutors in Mexico confirmed Wednesday that a reporter was shot and wounded the previous day in the western state of Michoacan, the fifth journalist shot in the country in one day.

Maynor Ram n Ram rez was wounded along with a companion in the attack Tuesday in the city of Apatzingan, the newspaper ABC of Michoacan said. Earlier Tuesday, four news photographers were shot in the neighbouring state of Guerrero.

The four in Guerrero were shot near a military barracks after they returned from a crime scene. They had been covering one of the many homicides that occur on a near-daily basis in the violence-wracked city of Chilpancingo. The shooting of five media workers in one day represents one of the largest mass attacks on reporters in Mexico in a decade. There was no immediate information on the condition of the journalists, all of whom worked for local newspapers or news sites. The shooting come just days after three journalists were abducted and held for days in Taxco, also in Guerrero state.

They were later released, and there was no information on the motive for their abduction. Guerrero has been the scene of deadly turf battles between around a dozen drug gangs and cartels.