First Hindu woman files nomination to contest Pakistan polls

Peshawar: Dr Saveera Parkash has become the first woman from the minority Hindu community to run in the provincial elections in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A doctor by profession, Parkash, 25, on Friday filed her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district, her father Om Parkash told PTI on Tuesday.

Om Parkash said his daughter filed a nomination for the general seat PK-25 constituency of the KPK Assembly from the mountainous Buner district as a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate.

She has also filed papers for a seat reserved for women in the KPK Assembly.

Parkash filed the papers at the request of the provincial leadership of the party Senator Rubina Khalid.

She will formally get a party ticket during a PPP rally in Buner on Wednesday.

As many as 28,626 candidates, including 3,139 women, have filed their nominations to contest the February 8 general elections

in the country.