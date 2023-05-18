London: The first full-sized 3D scan of the Titanic shipwreck published on Wednesday may reveal more details about the ocean liner’s fateful journey across the Atlantic more than a century ago.

The high-resolution images, published by the BBC, reconstruct the wreck that lies at a depth of nearly 4,000 metres (13,100 feet) in

great detail and were created using deep-sea mapping.

The luxury passenger liner sank after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York in April 1912, leaving more than 1,500 dead. First Full-Sized 3D Scan Reveals Titanic's Untold Secrets The shipwreck hasw been explored extensively since it was firstw discovered in 1985.

