First ever India Day parade in Seattle showcases cultural diversity of all Indian states

New York/Seattle: The rich cultural diversity of all the states of India was showcased in Seattle as the Consulate General of India in the city organised the first ever India Day parade to commemorate the country’s 79th Independence Day. The parade, held on Saturday, featured cultural dance performances representing all 28 Indian states, and included an India Pavilion that displayed ODOP (One District One Product) items from each state and union territory. Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, along with Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell and other dignitaries, ceremonially flagged off the India Day parade, with tricolour balloons rising in the sky to mark the beginning of the grand procession. The streets came alive with vibrant hues of the Indian tricolour. The ‘India Pavilion’ was a major attraction, featuring more than 30 booths representing the 28 states of India and several thematic exhibits. Each booth showcased distinctive ODOP items, accompanied by descriptions highlighting their cultural and historical significance. Dignitaries and attendees also sampled regional culinary specialities and explored cultural artefacts, offering a vivid glimpse into India’s rich heritage and traditions, the Indian Consulate in Seattle said in a press release.

Addressing a gathering of over 2,000 attendees, Mayor Harrell said the United States must learn from India’s message of love, compassion, and non-violence. He noted that Seattle was a diverse city of technological excellence, owing much to the contributions of Indian-Americans. Welcoming the opening of the Indian Consulate in Seattle as a “landmark development”, Harrell said the city was honoured to co-host the first-ever India Day parade. US Congressman Adam Smith, in his address, emphasised that peace and security across the globe are of paramount importance, noting that the United States has no better partner in achieving these goals than India. Thousands of Indian-Americans from across all states of India participated in the parade through floats and performances that highlighted their respective regions’ cultures, languages, and art forms—showcasing the true Indian spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Each tableau and performance was coordinated by community groups led by prominent Indian-American leaders. While the Washington Telangana Association served as the community lead, highlights included Gujarat’s vibrant Garba, Maharashtra’s Lavani folk dance, Andhra Pradesh’s graceful Kuchipudi, Odisha’s Boita Bandana with Vande Utkala Janani, and West Bengal’s float depicting the values of Swami Vivekananda. Thematic performances were also featured, including Indian Heritage Arts, which displayed traditional paintings by young Indian-Americans, and Gurukul, which celebrated India’s linguistic diversity. An energetic performance by Beats of Washington, depicting the valour and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, was among the many that enthralled the crowd.

The ceremony began with a Vedic prayer invocation, followed by the flag hoisting and the national anthems of India and the United States. A vibrant cultural performance titled Natyam: A Dance Mosaic of Bharat showcased India’s diverse dance traditions and captivated the audience. Several dignitaries attended as Guests of Honour, including Harrell, Smith, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, Seattle Parks & Recreation Director A. P. Diaz, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, US Coast Guard Northwest District Commander Rear Admiral Arex Avanni, Washington Supreme Court Justice Steven Gonzalez, and the Mayors of Mercer Island, Normandy Park, Sammamish, and North Bend. Last week, in a historic moment on August 15, the Indian tricolour was hoisted at Seattle’s iconic 605-foot-tall Space Needle on the occasion of India’s Independence Day – the first time a foreign nation’s flag was raised at the landmark American destination.