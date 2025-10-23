First EU-Egypt summit to focus on economy, migration, Gaza

Brussels: Egypt and the European Union will hold their first bilateral talks Wednesday in Brussels where leaders will discuss security, trade and migration as well as stability in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are expected to announce increased European economic assistance to Egypt and Egypt’s admission to the EU’s Horizons research incubation programme.

The summit comes as the 27-nation bloc has sought to forge new trade and security deals amidst geopolitical tumult sparked by the combative policies of US President Donald Trump and export controls from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Part of its approach is a so-called Pact for the Mediterranean in which the EU seeks deeper integration with countries from Morocco to Turkiye, including offering European aid in exchange for efforts to slow migration to Europe.

Egypt is weathering soaring inflation, as well as instability from the still-smoldering war in neighbouring Gaza.