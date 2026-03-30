Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack

Dubai: A fire broke out on Monday at an oil refinery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa for the second time during the monthlong war with Iran, according to footage from the scene. Video showed flames on a large refinery tank with thick black smoke that was quickly extinguished by Israel's fire and rescue services. It wasn't clear if it was a missile strike or debris that caused the blaze. Israel only has two refineries and the attack comes as Israel has launched attacks targeting Iran's South Pars natural gas field and as other petrochemical sites have been hit in the Islamic Republic during the war.